PDO plays pivotal role in promoting national resilience

He made the remarks in his visit to the Passive Defense Organization on Saturday, and was briefed on the latest achievements of the organization in the face of new threats and recent events, especially during 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran.

Brigadier General Heidari emphasized the strategic situation of the country's passive defense organization in maintaining national readiness, promoting resilience, and increasing stability in dealing with the critical conditions.

He called it necessary to continue and deepen effective activities, improve the level of passive defense services, and develop inter-organizational cooperation, expressing hope that this process would lead to increasing the country's deterrence and immunity against future threats by utilizing scientific and modern methods.

During the meeting, Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali expounded a comprehensive report on the latest executive measures and the results obtained in the fields of strategy and protection of infrastructures including the reduction of vulnerability of the country's vital infrastructures, increase of resilience in the face of crises, intelligent management of emerging risks and threats, designing and implementing preventive plans and effective operational responses, developing inter-sectoral coordination and synergy in the field of passive defense, and promoting human capital through the specialized training.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran’s Armed Forces delivered an immediate and forceful response. The IRGC Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage and heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

