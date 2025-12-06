Iran taken giant strides in technological field

Speaking on the occasion of Azar 16, which marks the National Students’ Day, the commander emphasized that Iran’s Air Force has taken great and important steps in the knowledge and technological areas.

Emphasizing the strengthening of students' scientific knowledge, he stated that Iran Air Force’s commanders and officers must be equipped with two salient characteristics of commitment and expertise, so that constructive relations between university lecturers and students play an important role in their scientific and moral growth.

Human resources are the highest capital of any organization, and effective cooperation should be established between university lecturers and students in this regard, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Vahedi stressed the importance of confronting the enemy's cognitive warfare, stating, “Today's enemy is seeking to change the thinking of Iranian youth through cognitive warfare, so that proper education combined with ethics can provide the basis for upbringing and institutionalization of moral virtues."

He then pointed to the outstanding role of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the success of the Establishment, highlighting that the key role of leadership in guiding the country and materializing objectives of the Islamic Iran has been one of the main factors of successes.

