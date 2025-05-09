Religious, secular Zionists united to realize Greater Israel

Speaking in a televised speech on Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Israel has continued its barbaric aggression on Gaza for 19 consecutive months, “committing what has become known as the crime of the century—a genocide unfolding in the heart of Islamic lands, before the eyes of the entire world.”

“The genocide in Gaza is broadcast live, unlike past atrocities that were only known after the fact. This places immense responsibility on the Islamic Ummah, especially the Arabs, who bear sacred duties in jihad and standing against oppression,” he stated, Press TV reported.

“The Ummah’s continued neglect of Gaza will not absolve it from divine consequences. The more the oppression increases, the heavier the responsibility and the greater the punishment,” Houthi said.

He went on to say that abandoning God’s commands out of fear, greed, or corrupted education has stripped the Ummah of its conscience, values, and dignity.

Houthi said Israel hates even those Arabs who normalize with it.

He said both religious and secular Zionism are united in their efforts to “destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque and build the so-called temple.”

“Some Arab rulers are enraged by public criticism but not by the Zionist belief that views them as lower than animals—a disgraceful level of subjugation and moral decay,” he stated.

The Ansarallah leader said that the Palestinian people continue to fight with courage and resolve, and their fighters’ operations prove their effectiveness and unbreakable stance.

“Despite facing a genocidal war, their spiritual strength remains intact—but they need the full support of the Ummah,” he stated.

“In contrast to overwhelming US and Western support for Israel, the Islamic world has largely failed to uphold its responsibilities. Yemen has remained committed—militarily, officially, and popularly—to supporting the Palestinian people,” he declared.

The Ansarullah leader said that from March 15 to May 7, “131 operations were carried out in support of Palestine, involving 253 ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles and drones, despite continuous American aggression on Yemen.”

“This week alone, 10 missiles and drones were launched toward Yafa, Asqalan, the Naqab, Umm al-Rashrash, and occupied Haifa. The strike on Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) drew major global attention and exposed the enemy’s vulnerability,” he stated.

He said that the Ben Gurion Airport “was struck despite four layers of air defense, including the American THAAD system.”

The missile strike forced over 3 million Zionists into shelters, halted airport operations, and caused major commercial losses, he said.

The Ansarallah leader said at least 27 international airlines suspended flights to the occupation entity, showing the impact of Yemen’s operations.

MNA