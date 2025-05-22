Yemeni missile hovers over Israeli regime's capital again

Yemeni armed forces continued their airstrikes on Israeli positions on Thursday, disrupts flights at Tel Aviv airport with firing a missile.

The Israeli regime's media such as Times of Israel cited the military as saying in a statement that the alerts (sirens) were activated in central 'Israel' because of the Yemeni missile.

The Zionist regime's military said that claimed to have intercepted the Yemeni missile this time.

The Israeli emergency services also announced that an Israeli was injured while fleeing a shelter following a missile attack from Yemen.

Yemen's Al-Masirah TV channel also reported that flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in occupied Palestine were suspended after athe attack.

