US army cannot fight against powerful Iran: Yemeni MP

The head of the Defense and Security Commission in the Yemeni Shura Council considered the US logic ‘as the logic of force’, and stated, “By conceding defeat in the face of Yemeni army, they (the United States) proved that they could never go to war with Iran.

The rule of winning and losing in war is that if a group is aware of its own capabilities but ignores the capabilities of the enemy, it will face defeat. This is true for the United States of America, which suffered from severe information weakness regarding Yemen and was unable to achieve any achievements in the war with the Yemenis despite the support of various countries such as England. In this way, the great nation of Yemen is the only country that, with the courageous positions of its people and government, has preserved the honor of the Arabs, and at the same time, these positions are approved by the general context of society.

As US President Donald Trump is signing multi-trillion dollar contracts in Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni army is firing its missiles at the occupied territories in order to complete the Israeli regime's air blockade in addition to its naval blockade in response to the Zionist crimes in Gaza.

To shed more light on the issue, Mehr news agency’s correspondent has conducted an interview with Head of Yemen’s Defense and Security Committee in the Shura Council Yahya Mohammed Al-Mahdi which comes as follows,

Q: How do you evaluate the religious, political, military, and national dimensions and signs of Yemen's firm stance in support of Gaza?

A: As it is clear, Islam is a religion of honor and dignity, a religion of helping the oppressed, and it is not a religion of crime and terrorism. This is while the US and the Zionist regime are trying to show humanity such a hateful face of Islam by using Takfiris and Western intelligence agents. Yemen's position proved to the whole world that Islam is a religion of honor and dignity, and Muslims all over the world are like a single body, and if one member suffers, the other members will also suffer.

Yemen demonstrated its power, and this is a lesson that all Muslims must learn first and foremost, and know that America, with all its tyranny, power, and hegemony in the world, has failed in the face of the power of God, which has manifested itself in the hands of the Yemeni people. Because the power of the Yemenis has a religious origin, and they are confident of achieving victory over the greatest powers on earth.

The Holy Quran, as the constitution of the nation of the Prophet Muhammad (S), which shows the policies of this nation based on divine laws, has ordered that the nation be obedient to divine commands and prohibitions and fight against the enemies of God Almighty. In the political dimension, the duties of the Islamic nation are also related to the commands and prohibitions of God Almighty. This policy is the Prophet Muhammad (S), as the greatest leader of the Islamic nation, who has adopted the method of confrontation with the enemy. Of course, no more duty is asked of the Islamic nation than to bear it, but Muslims must rely on God and fulfill their responsibilities according to their own ability.

The Yemeni people fulfilled their great responsibility out of a sense of responsibility and submission to divine commands, despite their small number and weapons compared to the Americans. Of course, everyone should know that religion and religious beliefs are greater than all the weapons in the world.

The solidarity of the nation and the sovereignty of Yemen in this great war teaches many lessons to the Arab and Islamic regimes that were humiliated. They must learn from these signs. We have seen how America and the Western countries and the world of tyranny united with the Zionist regime and declared their extensive and strategic military, political, material and economic support for this regime so that it could succeed in occupying Gaza. America and the Western governments declared their positions boldly and from inside the occupied territories, but none of the Arab and Islamic countries dared to express support for the Axis of Resistance. But this axis, including Yemen, must teach them a lesson from the major military operations that are being carried out.

On a popular dimension, a great success was achieved before the eyes of the world, and the Yemeni people, with the participation of millions of people in the marches that began since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation and are still ongoing, declared their support for the victory of the Palestinian cause. The Yemeni people were raised with faith and trust in God and are a nation loyal to their leader. They are surrendered to themselves and nothing tires them. Even the demonstration last Friday was larger and more crowded than all the demonstrations held in the past year and a half.

The Yemeni nation will increase its power and influence and will not be influenced by the positions of others. The Yemeni nation showed its courage during the attacks of the Zionists and Americans, and while their attacks continued, it held its largest rally in Al-Sabeen Square. This nation was raised with the slogans of "Death to America," "Death to Israel," and "Death to the Jews," and the desire for victory and honor for Islam, and it is certain of what it says and knows that God Almighty will fulfill these slogans. These slogans are not just for show, but are a declaration of innocence from the enemies of God, which He commanded His prophets to do.

Q: How can Yemen's model of defending Palestine in a real, rather than superficial, way be followed in the Arab and Islamic world?

A: Victory always belongs to the oppressed. The Muslim Ummah must abandon the racism and sectarianism that colonialism has left among them, and abandon the political, geographical and ideological calculations that have frustrated the Muslim Ummah. The Muslim Ummah is more than 1.8 billion Muslims, but they do nothing and beg for peace from the 5 million Israeli Zionist Jews who are enemies of Islam.

The Arabs and Muslims who gathered in Riyadh have not taken any real and fair decision for the people of Gaza. The 57 countries have failed to take a clear position to restore their dignity, honor and humanity, because they follow the policy of submission and humiliation and act according to their own constitution and have distanced themselves from the constitution of the Islamic Ummah, which is the Holy Quran.

Q: What are the dangers and consequences of the repeated aggressions by the US and the Zionist regime against civilian infrastructure in Yemen, especially their recent attack on Sanaa airport?

A: We have witnessed this experience in Yemen for years, and the world watched with us as power plants and civilian infrastructure in Sanaa and other cities were targeted, and the power supply to the capital was cut off for several hours. Of course, this time was very short, and the power was restored.

Q: How do you assess the importance of the recent military operations of the Yemenis, especially in the field of using hypersonic missiles, in changing the rules of engagement with the Zionist enemy?

A: This event is of great importance on a global level, because it shows the defeat of America and Israel in the world. Our hypersonic missiles have succeeded in defeating all layers of air defense inside the occupied territories and have passed through all layers of air defense in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, and have passed through the air defense systems of neighboring Arab countries, which have always supported the Zionist regime and countered our missiles since the beginning of our support for Al-Aqsa Storm Operation. This hypersonic missile has passed through all these layers of air defense and has reached its intended target directly.

This incident shows the genius of the Yemenis, which should be taught in military schools and academies around the world. The hypersonic missile we use has a speed of Mach 16. According to the Americans and Israelis, we have surpassed missiles with speeds of Mach 8 and 9. This speed is equivalent to 20,000 kilometers per hour. In this way, the missile is launched from Yemen and reaches the occupied territories in 6 or 7 minutes. This shows our great success and the great genius of the Yemenis and the victory of the Yemeni strategy over the whole world.

Q: What impact does Yemen's decision to block the Red Sea to Zionist ships and the regime's air blockade have on the balance of power in the region?

A: The major powers have failed to break the siege despite 1,300 attacks by the United States. The siege began a year and a half ago, before Trump came to power, and it continues to this day, and these countries have not been able to destroy Yemen's military power.

In addition to destroying the Zionist regime, the criminal Trump also claims to make the impossible possible and change the equations with his tyranny and despotism, he has directly entered this arena; but he has failed and fled from this arena so as not to suffer an unknown fate in the arena of balances of power at all levels in confrontation with the influential Yemeni forces. There is no doubt that this decision has shocking effects for the Zionist enemy and America.

Q: What are the consequences of the agreement between Ansarallah and the United States to stop attacks on Yemen, and what impact has the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their firm stance against the Zionist regime had on the US withdrawal?

A: I believe this shows the tacit recognition of the legitimacy of Ansarallah, even though he previously claimed that he would completely destroy it. Trump described Ansarallah as very strong because they can produce missiles for themselves and said that he respects their [Yemeni] decision. This is while he is despising presidents and kings, and even belittling his allies, and belittling the Europeans, and belittling his neighbors, and trying to annex Canada, which is an independent state, to the United States. But this logic changes in the case of Yemen. Because this logic only respects the strong. So, it can be concluded that Trump will never enter war with Iran, because Iran is strong and powerful. When Trump has failed in Yemen and has not been able to achieve anything, how does he want to confront Iran? The United States has shown that it has exited the process of hegemony over the world and is no longer a state that can extend its dominance over the entire world, as it did after World War II.

What does the attack on Sana’a International Airport, which the Israeli enemy vented its anger on as a civilian target and targeted passenger planes, mean? This shows the great failure and stupidity of the Zionists and the failure of the American-Zionist strategy. By attacking the airport and ports, they showed the whole world that they were defeated and that they had no bank of targets. They do not know where Yemen’s military power is located and where the Yemeni missiles and drones are hiding. They do not know the areas where the great Yemeni commanders and figures who are not afraid of America and Israel are present; therefore, they will never be able to achieve anything for themselves. Now, Sana’a Airport in Yemen has been reopened, and three companies are working around the clock to get it up and running as quickly as possible. This airport will resume its operations in the coming few weeks, and the whole world will be shocked to see Yemeni civilian flights at this airport and the rapid pace of repair and reconstruction of the airport and its runway and flight path. The Yemeni people are accustomed to such attacks and know well how to deal with these conditions.

Not only the US failed to destroy the military power of Ansarallah in Yemen, but also destroyed its own military power. The sophisticated and well-equipped MQ-9 Reaper drones that fell like butterflies in the sky of Yemen were a terrible event for the US and Israel and a great defeat for the whole world. Despite its claim to be the world's largest government, the US is facing a group that considers them terrorists and has not yet acknowledged its statehood, but this same group has stood up to the US planes and has shot down more than 25 MQ-9 drones with its indigenous missiles, which indicates the collapse of America's awe and credibility and the loss of credibility of its spy services.

MNA