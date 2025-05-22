No aid reached Gazans despite Israel’s claims: UN

While Israel says it has permitted dozens of aid trucks into Gaza under global pressure following a three-month blockade on essential supplies, the assistance remains stuck at the Palestinian side of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing.

Israel said last week it would allow limited food supplies into Gaza for what it described as "diplomatic reasons," aiming to reduce global pressure that could force a ceasefire.

The regime's military claimed over 90 aid trucks had entered the strip this week. However, Israeli officials responsible for aid distribution in Gaza have not responded to questions about whether the food and medicines they carried had been authorized for distribution.

Meanwhile, aid organizations also say that no humanitarian relief has been distributed.

The UN said Wednesday it is attempting to deliver vital aid that arrived in Gaza this week to Palestinians, but distribution faces delays from both looting risks and Israeli military restrictions.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that while most aid arriving since Monday had been transferred to UN trucks, they could not move it beyond the crossing zone. He cited Israeli-approved routes as too dangerous, adding that negotiations for safer alternatives were ongoing.

Dujarric noted that the incoming aid remained "a drop in the ocean" compared to the required humanitarian response.

Food security experts have warned that Gaza faces imminent famine unless the siege is lifted, with starvation worsening as aid agencies exhausted food stocks weeks ago. Nearly all of the 2.3 million residents are dependent on overstretched community kitchens.

MNA