British Airways extends flight suspension to Israel until Aug

British Airways has extended the cancellation of flights to and from the Israeli-occupied territories until the end of July, citing security concerns for the decision following a Yemeni missile attack on Ben Gurion International Airport earlier this month, Press TV reported.

A BA spokesman announced the decision in a statement on Saturday, confirming that the airline will not offer any flights from the UK to Israel until at least August.

“We continually monitor operating conditions and have made the decision to suspend our flights to and from Tel Aviv, up to and including 31 July. We’ve apologized to our customers for the inconvenience,” the BA spokesman said.

A message on the airline’s website for the route reads, “Sorry, we have no flights available. Please edit your search to find other routes.” The next scheduled flight from London to Tel Aviv is on Aug. 1.

British Airways had previously halted all flights until mid-June after a Yemeni hypersonic ballistic missile landed inside the perimeter of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport and injured six people at the beginning of the month.

The airline subsequently evacuated staff staying in the city to the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Several foreign airlines also extended cancellations of their scheduled flights to the Israeli-occupied territories following the missile attack.

