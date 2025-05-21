Iran will never relinquish its nuclear rights: Parliament

In a Wednesday statement, the lawmakers referred to recent remarks by lead US negotiator Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Iran must not have the right to uranium enrichment under any potential replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal, according to Press TV.

“We, the members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, in response to these delusional and absurd claims, declare that the United States regime is on the path of decline and is in a weak and fragile condition,” the statement said.

“This regime is a supporter of both state and non-state terrorism. Domestically, it is facing popular protests in dozens of states, and internationally, it is entangled with more than 100 countries due to its imposition of tariffs and unilateral policies.”

The statement said weakness on the part of the United States government has led it to retreat disgracefully in its imposed war against the resilient and valiant nation of Yemen, referring to the halt in US bombings of that Arab country.

The statement said that despite issuing severe threats against Hamas and setting deadlines over several months for the release of Israeli captives, the US ultimately had no choice but to enter into negotiations with Hamas and, in exchange for the release of a dual-national prisoner, permitted the passage of humanitarian aid trucks.

The lawmakers said US President Donald Trump needs an achievement to help secure a victory for his fellow Republicans in the upcoming Congressional elections after his failures to end the Ukraine war and other conflicts, and that’s why he’s negotiating with Iran.

“A regime so deeply gripped by internal crises and repeated external failures is in no position to dictate terms to any nation, especially not to the great and independent nation of Iran. The officials of the US regime are far too insignificant to issue imperatives to the ever-triumphant and dignified Iranian nation.”

The statement further noted that Iran's nuclear activities and enrichment efforts are entirely legal, legitimate, and in full compliance with the provisions of the NPT and the statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“According to Article IV of the NPT, each member state possesses the inalienable right to research, develop, produce, and use nuclear energy. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran is legally entitled to benefit from the entire nuclear fuel cycle, especially in the field of enrichment,” the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers said Iran’s confidence-building measures and repeated inspections by the IAEA have proven the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

“The Iranian nation has never sought nuclear weapons, nor does it seek them. The only regime in the world that has used nuclear weapons to massacre people in other countries is the United States, a regime that was established through land occupation and the killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of indigenous people,” it said.

The statement vowed that “the empty rhetoric of these criminals” cannot impact Iran’s policies and that the lawmakers will “by no means tolerate any form of overreach or arrogant behavior from our nation’s adversaries.”

“By employing all available capacities, we will steadfastly defend the interests of our great nation, and our government will act in line with these laws and policies.”

MNA