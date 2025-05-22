Yemen issues stark warning to US, Israel as it fires missile

Speaking during a ceremony in the capital Sana’a on Wednesday, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat emphasized full readiness on the part of the country to confront fresh attacks “by the United States and its mercenaries, or any Zionist-American aggression.”

Citing a case in point concerning Yemen’s operational preparedness, he noted how the entire nation came out in force and united following initiation of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

“Yemen demonstrated a national consensus to support Palestine,” he said, referring to hundreds of strikes against sensitive and strategic Israeli targets that Sana’a has been conducting since the onset of the warfare.

According to Press TV, Mashat also reminded how “everyone united in the face of the Zionist-American aggression,” pointing to the country’s rising up in defense of itself after the US and the Israeli regime began attacking Yemen to stop the pro-Palestinian strikes.

The senior official, meanwhile, noted that Tel Aviv and its supporters, most importantly Washington, were not simply targeting regional nations, “they are attacking the entire [Islamic] nation.”

However, Mashat asserted, Yemen would not only refuse to give up on the people of Gaza, but also it would further enhance its military prowess to better strike the regime and its allies in support of the war-hit Palestinians in the coastal sliver.

“Once again, we affirm our firm religious and principled stance in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and the residents of Gaza,” the official said.

“The people of Gaza must know that we remain committed to our decision. We are aligning all our capabilities with their demands” until the regime ends the genocide and a simultaneous near-total siege it has been deploying against Gaza, he asserted.

The remarks came on the same day that regional resistance outlets reported that a Yemeni missile had reached the central part of the occupied Palestinian territories before causing a “loud explosion” across the targeted areas.

The projectile, a large number of which have been fired towards the territories since the onset of the genocide, was reported to have set off missile sirens repeatedly in and around the city of Tel Aviv, and elsewhere throughout the central areas.

MNA