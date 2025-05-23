Yemen targets Ben Gurion airport with a supersonic missile

In a statement, Yahya Saree Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said that Yemeni army forces carried out a qualitative military operation by targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area in the suburb of Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman added that these operations successfully achieved its goal, causing millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and stopping airport traffic.

Adopting silence in the face of the daily massacres in Gaza will cause shame and vulnerability to the enemies, Yahya Saree emphasized.

Yemeni operation is continuing and, by the grace of God, will be intensified until the end of the aggression on Gaza and lifting of the siege in the enclave, he underlined.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have demonstrated unwavering support for Gaza, launching missile and drone attacks against Israeli-occupied areas.

