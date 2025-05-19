Iran customs ready to facilitate trade with Asia–Pacific

Faroud Asgari, who is also the deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), made the remarks at the 26th Annual Conference of Customs Heads from the Asia-Pacific region in Hong Kong on Monday, emphasizing Iran’s willingness to strengthen regional collaboration.

“This conference provides a critical platform for cooperation and advancement, aligning well with the World Customs Organization’s 2025 theme: ‘Customs Engaged in Fostering Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,’” he underlined.

Asgari stressed that in a fast-evolving landscape of globalization and trade, customs authorities must remain committed to facilitating lawful commerce, ensuring border security, and fostering economic prosperity.

The IRICA chief reiterated Iran’s commitment to joining regional efforts that enhance trade facilitation, promote digital innovation, and encourage information sharing.

“Together, we can streamline customs processes, combat illicit trade, and strengthen supply chain security while ensuring our communities and economies thrive,” he said.

He described the conference as a valuable opportunity to align national strategies with the goals of the World Customs Organization (WCO), share best practices, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of customs operations.

Calling on customs leaders from WCO member countries to engage in constructive dialogue, Asgari urged them to explore innovative solutions that can enhance efficiency and resilience across the region.

