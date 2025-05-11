Iran, Qatar emphasize enhancing customs cooperation

Chairman of the General Authority of Customs of Qatar Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal held a meeting with the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Foroud Asgari in Tehran on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Referring to the friendly relations between the two neighboring countries, IRICA chief described the visit of the Qatari customs delegation to Iran as very important.

During the meeting, IRICA Chief Foroud Asgari, who is also the deputy minister of economy, briefed the visiting Qatari delegation on the activities and performance of Iranian customs.

Chairman of the General Authority of Customs of Qatar, for his part, praised the electronification of the Iranian customs, adding that Qatar attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas especially in the field of customs.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal considered upstream policies at the political and diplomatic levels as a good opportunity to develop customs cooperation

The two sides also agreed to hold periodic joint visits to the ports and customs of the two countries and regular meetings between high-ranking customs officials of Iran and Qatar.

MA/IRN85829496