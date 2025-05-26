Iran accession to APAC bill approved: Guardian Council spox

In a post on his X account, Hadi Tahan Nazif wrote that Iran’s membership bill in the Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) was not found to be contrary to Islamic law and the constitution after being reviewed by the Guardian Council.

The Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) was established on 1 January 2019 by the amalgamation of two former regional accreditation cooperation – the Asia Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC) and the Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (PAC).

