Implementing Iran-Russia treaty to increase bilateral trade

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondents on the sidelines of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, CEO of Iran Trade Center in Russia Rasoul Mosayyebi emphasized that the two countries of Iran and Russia have high potential to boost their bilateral trade.

Considering that Iran’s trade and economic exchanges with Russia were at a low level in the past, the government, in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), took effective measures in line with setting up Iran’s Trade Center in Russia, observing rules and regulations, he underlined.

The main aim of setting up the trade centers in different countries is to expand and develop trade-economic relations, he said, adding, “As far as Iran-Russia trade relations are concerned, the annual trade turnover between the two countries was less than $1 billion over the past years.”

According to him, Iran’s exports of products to Russia reached about $2.7 billion in 2023.

Sanctions imposed against the country have not reduced the level of trade between the two countries, Mosayyebi said, adding that sanctions have created more opportunities for the two countries to strengthen their trade and economic activities.

Turning to the Comprehensive 25-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, he pointed out that the strategic partnership cooperation between the two countries will be put into operation on May 15, 2025, according to which, the customs tariff between the two countries will be reduced to zero level.

The high tariff rates, imposed by Russia on imported products had created some problems for Iran’s export to the lucrative Russian market, Mosayyebi noted, stressing that Russia’s levying of high tariff rates had also prevented Iran from competing with rivals including China and Turkey because of levying 35% tariff rate for the imported products.

The implementation of the Comprehensive Iran-Russia Strategic Partnership Treaty would pave the way for boosting trade with the Russian Federation to a great extent, especially in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) markets, he added.

In general, the implementation of the strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia will bring about a golden opportunity for the two countries to enhance bilateral trade to a great extent, he maintained.

After one year of implementation of the Comprehensive Iran-Russia Strategic Partnership Agreement, Iran’s exports to the Russian Federation will increase to $10 billion,” the head of the center added.

Interview by: Morteza Ahmadi, Marzieh Rahmani