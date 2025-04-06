Iran’s foreign trade hits $130 billion in 2024: IRICA

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Foroud Askari put Iran’s non-oil trade exchanges at $130 billion.

He, who is the deputy minister of economy, pointed out that Iran’s non-oil foreign trade in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025) reached $130.219 billion, showing a 11.39 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Askari put the volume of non-oil foreign trade of the country in this period at 191.229 million tons, showing a 7.63 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the petrochemicals exported from the country between March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025, adding that Iran exported more than $6 billion and over $3 billion worth of natural gas and liquefied propane overseas, respectively.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India were Iran’s main export target markets in this period, he added.

