Iran’s non-oil trade hits over $24.6 bln in Q1: IRICA chief

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Foroud Askari noted that 34.476 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $11.655 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and June 22, 2025, showing a 9.3 percent and 14.4 percent decline in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding periods.

As much as 11.133 million tons of petrochemicals, valued at $4.684 billion, have been exported from March 21 to June 21, 2025, registering a 28.7 percent and 24.5 percent decline in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Liquefied propane, liquefied butane, methanol, oil bitumen and natural gas were the main five products exported overseas in this period, IRICA chief added.

Askari put the total volume of the country’s exported non-oil trade at 43.489 million tons, valued at $24.684 billion.

