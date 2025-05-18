Presser of 2nd ministerial OIC-15 Dialogue Platform meeting

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – The 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform was held in Tehran’s Espinas Hotel on Sunday with the participation of Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf.

The primary objective of this event is to review the first multilateral AI document among Islamic countries, an initiative designed to pave the way for enhanced scientific, educational, and technological cooperation across the Islamic world.