Thailand launches air raids along Cambodia border

In a statement on Monday, spokesman Major-General Winthai Suvari said the Thai Army deployed aircraft after the deadly clashes in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Suvari said at least four other soldiers were also wounded.

He added that the Thai Army was “expediting support for the evacuation of civilians in border areas”.

Cambodia also confirmed the attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence spokeswoman Maly Socheata told the AFP news agency that Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early on Monday morning.

She added that Cambodia had not retaliated.

The attacks are the latest flare-up of violence between the neighbours after a ceasefire ended five days of deadly clashes in July.

At least 48 people were killed and an estimated 300,000 temporarily displaced during the clashes, with the two neighbours exchanging rockets and heavy artillery fire.

The ceasefire that ended the hostilities was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and United States President Donald Trump, who also witnessed the signing of an expanded peace agreement between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur in October.

MNA