No decision made on blacklisting Hezbollah, Ansarallah

Sudani said in a televised interview that US President Donald Trump had asked him in a phone call to support his bid for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also addressed Iraq’s relations with Syria, stressing that Baghdad’s ties with Damascus are entirely based on Iraq’s national interests and national security.

Responding to accusations that his government supports normalization with Israel following his participation in the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, Sudani said his administration has faced more smear campaigns and fabricated reports than any other.

Sudani also emphasized that the rumors about a decision to place Hezbollah and Ansarallah on the terrorist list are part of the attempts to create mischief against the government, and no decision has been made in this regard.

MNA/6681457