  1. Politics
Dec 8, 2025, 8:12 AM

Iraqi PM says;

No decision made on blacklisting Hezbollah, Ansarallah

No decision made on blacklisting Hezbollah, Ansarallah

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani rejected reports claiming that Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansarallah had been designated as terrorist organizations in Iraq.

Sudani said in a televised interview that US President Donald Trump had asked him in a phone call to support his bid for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also addressed Iraq’s relations with Syria, stressing that Baghdad’s ties with Damascus are entirely based on Iraq’s national interests and national security.

Responding to accusations that his government supports normalization with Israel following his participation in the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, Sudani said his administration has faced more smear campaigns and fabricated reports than any other.

Sudani also emphasized that the rumors about a decision to place Hezbollah and Ansarallah on the terrorist list are part of the attempts to create mischief against the government, and no decision has been made in this regard.

MNA/6681457

News ID 239608

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News