Iran-Brazil ties hold significant potential for expansion

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi announced that he met with Brazil’s ambassador and emphasized that relations between Tehran and Brasília have substantial potential for expansion.

According to Mehr News Agency, Gharibabadi said that he held a meeting with the Brazilian ambassador on Monday, during which a broad range of issues was discussed.

The talks included various areas of cooperation between Iran and Brazil in bilateral and international matters, according to Gharibabadi.

He added that Iran-Brazil relations possess significant capacity for growth, which can be realized through continued follow-up by the relevant authorities in both countries.

