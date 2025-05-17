  1. Politics
May 17, 2025, 5:13 PM

Iran-Armenia relations witnessing upward trend: Araghchi

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister says that the bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan are experiencing an upward trend, stressing that Iran attaches great importance to its ties with the northern neighbor.

 Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who has traveled to Tehran to take part in 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, the recent regional and international developments and the issues of mutual interest.

Iran’s top diplomat pointed out that the country attaches great importance to its relations with the Republic of Armenia in all fields, because of that the bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan are at the trajectory growth.

Araghchi briefed the visiting Armenia’s top security official on the country’s principled and transparent positions in protecting the rights of the Iranian people to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, for his part, assessed the relations between the two countries “as very good and positive”, and emphasized the serious will of Armenian government to further develop comprehensive relations with Iran, especially in the economic and trade fields.

Armen Grigoryan emphasized the finalization of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and EUAE member states.

The 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum will be held in Tehran on May 18, 2025 with the participation of some foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials from other countries.

