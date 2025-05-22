Iran eyes closer military relations with Armenia: min.

In a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in Yerevan, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between the two states in the military and defense fields.

Highlighting the geopolitical and strategic position of Iran and Armenia in the region, the defense minister noted that the two neighbors can complement each other is a number of sectors and contribute to one another’s progress and development.

The general also welcomed the finalization of a draft peace agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing Iran’s readiness to contribute to the peace process.

General Nasirzadeh stated that sustainable peace in the Caucasus will pave the way for broader regional cooperation and development.

“Peace will prevail in South Caucasus when the independence and national sovereignty of the nations and the internationally-recognized borders are fully respected,” the Iranian defense minister added.

MNA/TSN