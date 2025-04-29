Armenia seeking to improve relations with Iran : Pashinyan

Pashinyan said that Armenia adheres to a balanced foreign policy, not building and presenting its foreign policy in one direction, but trying to find and build the right balances.

"We want, and this is logical, to have good relations with all international partners. Moreover, we want to regulate relations with our regional countries - Azerbaijan, Turkey, we want to improve relations with other neighbors - Georgia, Iran. And, of course, we want to deepen relations with the European Union,” he said, expressing hope that the visa liberalization process that has been launched will be completed in due time.

In this regard, the Prime Minister noted that the law recently adopted in Armenia on the launch of the process of Armenia’s accession to the EU is an additional incentive for democratic reforms in the country.

“There may be situations when there will be certain tensions and intersections between the different directions of our foreign policy. We see the resolution of this situation in our transparency, sincerity and openness towards all our partners, so that there are no dark corners in the policies we pursue, as well as in their causes and justifications,” Pashinyan said, answering a question about how long the situation could last when the country applies for EU membership, but at the same time participates in parades in Moscow.

