Iranian defense minister visits Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said his Iranian counterpart is visiting the country at his invitation, Armenpress reported.

“At my invitation, the delegation led by Iranian Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh has arrived in the Republic of Armenia on an official visit,” Papikyan said in a statement on social media.

"During this trip, I will meet and discuss with senior Armenian defense and political officials," the Iranian minister told Iranian IRIB upon his arrival.

"Iran and Armenia have a strong will to improve relations," General Nasirzadeh added.

