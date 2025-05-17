Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) hosted by FM to kick off Sunday

Dubbed "Dialogues for Regional and International Consensus and Integration", the TDF will receive 200 delegations including senior officials from 53 countries, ministers and decision-makers from the Persian Gulf, and UN representatives, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry posted on its X account IRIMFA.

The forum will provide a platform for #informaldiplomacy, the statement added.

"With 40 panels, live broadcasts of the sessions, and coverage by 50 foreign media outlets, the forum would highlight Iran's role as a responsible and leading actor in regional and global diplomacy and create a space for consensus and explanation of the new regional order," the Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement further read.

The TDF is scheduled to kick off tomorrow May 18 and will wrap up the day after tomorrow on May 19 at the Foreign Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies.

MNA