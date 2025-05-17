Afghan FM heads to Iran to attend Tehran Dialogue Forum

The Tehran Dialogue Forum is scheduled to be held in Tehran on May 17-19 with the participation of officials from 53 countries.
MNA/
TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Tehran this morning (Saturday) to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum and meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Tehran Dialogue Forum is scheduled to be held in Tehran on May 17-19 with the participation of officials from 53 countries.
MNA/
Your Comment