Yemen targets Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile

Brigadier General Yahya Saree Spokesperson for Yemen's Armed Forces stated on Thursday night that Yemeni missile units targeted Ben Gurion airport, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the southeast of Tel Aviv, with a homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile, Press TV reported.

Saree noted that the retaliatory strike attained its desired objectives successfully, sending hundreds of thousands of illegal settlers into shelters.

He emphasized that Yemeni armed forces, together with the country’s freedom-loving nation, consider it a religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility to demonstrate solidarity with Gazans in light of unfolding developments in the region, the daily massacre of ordinary people there, the weeks-long aid blockade, and the inaction of Muslim states.

The senior Yemeni military official stated the country will continue to beef up and expand their military operations until the bloody aggression against Yemen stops, and the crippling siege on Palestinians in the coastal sliver is completely lifted.

Yemeni Armed Forces, for that sake, will impose a complete aerial blockade on Ben Gurion International Airport, and will continue to prevent Israeli-linked ships from navigating in the Red and Arabian Seas, Saree pointed out.

As the genocidal war on Gaza escalated, the Yemenis enacted a strategic blockade on essential maritime routes to obstruct the delivery of military supplies to Israel and urge the international community to take action regarding the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared they will continue their assaults until Israel ceases its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, the report added.

