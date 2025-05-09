  1. World
Yahya Saree:

Yemeni conducts missile, drone attacks on Ben Gurion Airport

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesperson Yahya Saree announced on Saturday a successful attack on Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile and an attack on Tel Aviv with a "Yaffa" drone.

In a statement, he announced that Yemeni forces targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile and Tel Aviv with a drone.

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in response to the genocidal crime of the Zionist enemy against innocent people in Gaza, the missile unit of the Yemeni armed forces, in a special military operation, targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area with a supersonic ballistic missile, Yahya Saree underlined.

By the grace of the God Almighty, the missile successfully reached its target and the enemy's air defense systems were unable to intercept it, which caused millions of occupying Zionists to rush to shelters and the airport's air traffic to stop for about an hour.

The decision to ban air navigation to occupied Palestinian airports, as well as the ban on Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea will continue until the aggression against Palestinians in Gaza stops and the siege is lifted, he added.

