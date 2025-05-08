  1. World
May 8, 2025, 9:03 AM

Yemeni drones hit Israel's Ramon Airport

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Yemen's Armed Forces announced several precise and large-scale military operations targeting Israeli and American assets.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah network, the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement detailing successful military operations against targets affiliated with the Israeli regime and the United States.

The statement confirmed that two successful drone attacks were carried out. In the first operation, two drones targeted Ramon Airport in the Um al-Rashrash area. The second strike hit a vital target in the occupied city of Jaffa using a Yemeni-made drone named “Yafa.”

Separately, the Yemeni military reported a combined operation against the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Truman and several accompanying vessels in the northern Red Sea. The operation involved a ballistic missile and several drones.

According to the statement, the attack caused panic among enemy forces and led to the downing of an F-18 fighter jet. As a result, the USS Truman reportedly retreated to the northernmost part of the Red Sea.

The Yemeni military further added that the operation repelled a planned US aerial operation against Yemen.

The statement concluded that these attacks were launched before the US declared a halt to its strikes on Yemen and warned that any renewed aggression would be met with severe retaliation.

