Yemeni army announces full aerial blockade against Israel

The Yemeni army has announced a full aerial blockade against Israel in reaction to the intensification of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The army called on all airline companies to stop flights to Israeli airports, citing the blockade as a direct response to Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza.

The statement stressed that the blockade would be enforced through repeated attacks on Israeli airports, particularly Lod Airport, which is known as Ben Gurion Airport.

"Yemen will not allow the enemy to continue its aggression against Arab countries such as Lebanon and Syria, and impose a situation in which it considers itself authorized to carry out these attacks," the Yemeni Army said.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/IRN85823074