Yemen confirms third missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed in a statement that an unprecedented military operation had been carried out by Yemen’s missile forces, targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport (al-Lod Airport) with a hypersonic missile.

The statement described this as the third missile strike on the airport within 24 hours, saying that the operation achieved its intended goals.

According to the report, the hypersonic missile disrupted flights for nearly an hour and forced millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters.

The Yemeni military also stated that a previous attack on the airport was conducted using Zulfiqar ballistic missiles.

Yemeni Armed Forces described the operations as a response to the ongoing genocide against their resilient brothers in Gaza.

