Yemen’s Sanaa airport resumes operation after Israeli strike

Sanaa International Airport reopened to foreign flights on Saturday, Almasirah reported.

According to this report, the first flight to this airport was from Jordan, operated by Yemen Airways, and there were 136 passengers on the flight.

In this terrorist attack, Israeli forces destroyed the waiting hall, runway and six aircrafts at the airport, and suspended operations at the airport for nine days, the report said, adding that Sanaa Airport is the only active airport in the areas controlled by the Yemeni government (backed by Ansarallah Resistance Movement).

Following the ceasefire agreement reached between Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition, the airport hosts two to four round-trip flights to Jordan or Egypt daily.

In addition to participating in the million-strong protest rally in various cities of the country on Friday, people of Sanaa, capital of Yemen, also held a large-scale demonstration on Saturday in Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa. The march is called "Confronting Genocide and Starvation."

