Israeli regime conducts airstrikes on two Yemeni ports

Local Israeli Al-Masirah Net website reported that Israeli warplanes heavily bombed the ports of Hodeidah and Al-Salif on Friday evening.

Yemeni Ministry of Health initially reported that 10 civilians were martyred or injured in the Israeli regime's warplane attack on the ports of Hodeidah and al-Salif.

These attacks coincided with million-march rallies on Friday in various Yemeni cities in solidarity with Gaza in condemnation of the Israeli regime's genocide and starvation campaign in Gaza.

The aggression by the Zionist regime and Western alkies have not deterred the heroic airstrikes by the Yemeni armed forces against Ben Gurion Airport continue unabating.

