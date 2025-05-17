Iran condemns Israeli attack on Yemen's infrastructures: spox

Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's economic infrastructures and public facilities are not only a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, but also amount to a war crime and a crime against humanity.

He said that the Israeli regime's airstrikes on important ports in Yemen were seen as a clear sign of the regime's war-mongering and criminal nature, describing it as a new move in the endless chain of crimes against the Muslim nations of the region.

The attacks on Yemen's economic infrastructure and public facilities, including Al-Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Al-Salif ports, are not only a gross violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, but also is war crimes and crimes against humanity, he said, adding that such attacks are taking place at a time when the Yemeni people are under siege and suffering immense human suffering.

Referring to the continued all-out complicity of the US, UK and some other Western governments in the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and its aggression against the Muslim countries of the region, Baghaei added, “Undoubtedly, the unconditional support of the US, UK and some other Western countries for the Zionist regime has emboldened it (Zionist regime) to continue its aggression against the defenseless Palestinian women and children, and now the oppressed people of Yemen.”

He also lashed out at the inaction and silence of the United Nations Security Council in the face of Zionist regime’s attacks, calling it an indication of the decline in the legal and moral authority of this international body.

