Iran’s nuclear capability a national right

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf referred to the ongoing indirect talks with the U.S. stem from Iran’s advanced nuclear progress, asserting that nuclear technology is Iran’s right and will be used solely for peaceful purposes.

Ghalibaf referred to the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, stating, “All their efforts to negotiate are because the Islamic Republic of Iran now ranks among the top countries in the nuclear industry. They believe Iran has no right to enrichment, while this is the legitimate right of the Iranian nation.”

“Today, the most advanced centrifuges are built by the innovative youth of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran will never pursue nuclear weapons, but it will use this knowledge in medicine, environmental protection, agriculture, and other fields," he added.

"Using the nuclear capability is our right, and we use it for the development of our country. We believe this capacity belongs to the entire Islamic world.”

