Ghalibaf says 'Israel' root cause of regional instability

Speaking at the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said the world is experiencing an “unprecedented convergence of crises,” including increased tariffs, climate change, economic instability, and rising insecurity.

“The assumption of a rules-based international order is now seriously questioned,” he said. “Trust in global institutions is at its lowest recorded level.”

Citing the situation in Palestine, Ghalibaf said the Gaza conflict has deepened a “historic wound” on the Islamic world. “This is not merely a war; it is a full-fledged genocide,” he said. “Everyone knows this criminal mafia could not act with such brutality without the green light from the United States.”

Ghalibaf urged Islamic nations to take collective action to end the blockade on Gaza and isolate Israel politically, economically, and militarily.

“We believe that a democratic solution lies in recognizing the Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” he said, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the holy al-Quds as its capital through a nationwide referendum after the return of the refugees.

MNA/IRN