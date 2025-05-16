US State Department describes talks with Iran constructive

Speaking in a briefing on Thursday, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said talks between the US and Iran on Tehran nuclear issue have been constructive so far.

He added that President Donald Trump wants to see diplomacy.

US and Iranian officials have held four rounds of talks, primarily in Oman, since President Donald Trump took office to address Tehran’s nuclear program, Fox reported.

Iran has always said, despite all animosity towards the country on the part of the Western states, it will never seek nuclear weapons and its peaceful nuclear program will continue despite all pressures.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that his country has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons, nor will it seek to do so in the future.

Pezeshkian said that Tehran is holding talks with the United States on its nuclear program "because we want peace and do not seek war."

MNA