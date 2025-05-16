None of Iran’s nuclear facilities to be dismantled

Araghchi firmly underscored the nation’s unwavering stance on its right to enrich uranium during a visit to the 36th Tehran International Book Fair as he addressed a forum at the Foreign Ministry booth on Thursday.

"Defending the rights of the Iranian people in the nuclear field, including [uranium] enrichment, is one of these principles and rights of the people that we will not compromise on, neither in the media nor at the negotiation table. This is the right of the Iranian people, and no one can deny it,” Araghchi told reporters, Press TV reported.

He reiterated that Tehran is ready to “build trust and offer transparency” regarding its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

The minister expressed Tehran’s readiness to continue the talks, as long as the other side “is prepared to reach an agreement that recognizes our rights”.

He noted that the two sides are yet to reach a framework of understanding. “If we reach a framework of understanding and agreement, other issues will also be raised, but we have not yet reached that point."

Meanwhile, Araghchi dismissed reports that say the US gave Iran a written proposal for a nuclear deal during the latest round of talks between the two countries.

“During the talks, ideas were presented to the other side in written form, but we haven’t received any ideas in written form until now.”

