Iran parl speaker leaves Jakarta for Tehran after PUIC summit

Ghalibaf’s speech at the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in specialized panels, holding expert-level meetings with the Omani, Algerian, Saudi Arabian, Burkina Faso, Indonesian, and Malaysian counterparts, meeting Indonesian scholars and intellectuals, delivering speech at Syarif Hidayatullah University in Jakarta, attending Friday prayers in Jakarta, and interviewing with Indonesian media outlet were among the important events of his trip.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on Wednesday May 14, to participate in the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

Upon his arrival at the airport, Ghalibaf was welcomed by Indonesian officials.

MA/6468983