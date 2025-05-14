Iran urges Islamic states to impose embargo on Israel

Today, it is time for Islamic countries to make a united and collective decision to force the Zionist regime to end the siege, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on Wednesday.

Iran calls for immediate and effective action by Islamic countries to impose a political, economic, and arms embargo on the Zionist regime, Ghalibaf noted.

"We also call for the recognition of the regime's war crimes, genocide, and apartheid, and for its leaders to be prosecuted in international judicial bodies," he added.

"We believe that the democratic solution to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region is to establish an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds," he noted.

Iranian Parliament Speaker has arrived in Jakarta to attend the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament), arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on Wednesday morning, May 14, to participate in the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

Upon his arrival at the airport, Ghalibaf was welcomed by Indonesian officials.

The summit is being held from May 12 to 15.

Iranian MPs accompanying Ghalibaf include Rouhollah Motafakker Azad, Sara Fallahi, Seyyed Yahya Soleimani, and Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari.

MNA/