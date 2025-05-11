Israeli regime kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli Apache helicopters attacked the eastern areas of the Shuja'iya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, according to Al-Mayadeen.

These sources announced that three people were martyred and several others were injured during the Israeli drone attack on the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis.

Palestinian sources reported the martyrdom of one Palestinian and the injury of three others as a result of occupation forces' attacks on a group of Palestinians on Ahmed Yassin Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza city.

US President Donald Trump was disappointed and surprised by the announcement of the decision to launch a new attack on Gaza, which he said was a futile effort that would hinder the reconstruction of the region.

The relationship between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at a critical juncture, and Netanyahu currently lacks the leverage to confront Trump.

Washington continues to pressure the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Israel to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

MNA