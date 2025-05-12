Gaza’s entire population at critical risk of famine

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification described the findings as major deterioration since its last assessment in October, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest report analyzed a period from April 1 to May 10 this year and gave projections of the situation until the end of September, according to a summary of its key findings.

Earlier on Monday, at least 15 people were killed as a result of the Israeli strike on a school building in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on the building of a girls' school in Jabalia, in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

As a result of the bombing, at least 15 refugees inside were killed, including children.

The TV channel also reports that over the past 24 hours, during strikes and raids by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, at least 40 Palestinians were killed, and over 80 were injured.

MNA