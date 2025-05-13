  1. World
Israeli regime conducts fresh drone attack in S Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Local media in Lebanon on Tuesday announced that the Zionist regime launched a drone attack in southern part of this country.

According to the report, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Houla, southern Lebanon.

No further details have yet been released about the incident.

In recent weeks, the Israeli regime has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and targeted various regions of Lebanon with airstrikes and artillery, which has received widespread domestic and regional condemnation.

Back on May 07, an Israeli drone struck a house in the southern town of Majdalzoun in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon.

One person was lightly injured in the strike, local media reports said, adding that the targeted house was already destroyed. 

