Hamas releases captive Edan Alexander

The Israeli military said that the Red Cross had notified the military that hostage soldier Edan Alexander had been handed over to it by Hamas in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

The Red Cross is now bringing Alexander to Israeli special forces inside Gaza to then be escorted out of the Strip, the military added, according to Times of Israel.

Alexander was released by Hamas without a public ceremony.

In the meantime, families of captives held in Gaza took to Tel Aviv streets, calling on Trump to end Israeli genocidal war.

According to the Israeli Times, Trump said that he hoped for more releases. After call with Trump and meeting with Witkoff, Netanyahu would send a delegation to captive talks in Doha tomorrow.

US envoy Boehler vowed that will not rest until all the captives are freed.

MNA