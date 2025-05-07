Ceasefire deal with US not halt Yemeni attacks on Israel

The ceasefire deal with the United States did not include direct negotiations with Washington, and the Omani side is responsible for mediating in this regard, a senior Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement said.

The US pause in airstrikes on Yemen in exchange for a halt on attacks on US warships in the Red Sea does not change Yemen’s position on targeting Israel, he noted.

Ansarullah’s Spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam stressed that Yemen's Armed Forces will continue to target Israeli positions in solidarity with Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, Press TV reported.

The agreement with the US has “no connection with our stance on supporting Gaza”, Abdul-Salam said, adding “the support of Yemeni nation for Gaza will expand in a better way.”

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

In support of Israel, the US announced the formation of a maritime task force in the Red Sea in December 2023 to protect the passage of vessels bound for the Israeli-occupied territories.

Yemeni forces responded by ramping up their strikes against strategic and sensitive Israeli and American targets, including US warships and aircraft carriers deployed off Yemen’s coastline.

