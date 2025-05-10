  1. World
Israeli forces kill 23 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Palestinian Health Ministry said that 23 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 124 others were injured, bringing the number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 119,473.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,701 people and injured 7,432 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that began in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

