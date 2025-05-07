38 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in 24 hours

At least 52,653 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 38 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 145 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 118,897 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,545 people and injured over 6,800 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA