According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on the building of a girls' school in Jabalia, in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

As a result of the bombing, at least 15 refugees inside were killed, including children.

The TV channel also reports that over the past 24 hours, during strikes and raids by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, at least 40 Palestinians were killed, and over 80 were injured.

