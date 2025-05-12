Israeli regime kill 33 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Monday that more than 90 others were also wounded during the past 24-hour period, according to Press TV.

It said the fatalities included 29 newly confirmed deaths while four bodies were retrieved from under the rubble.

“A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, unable to be reached by ambulance and civil defense crews,” it said.

According to the ministry, the death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025 has reached 2,749 martyrs and 7,607 injuries.

This comes as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as a crisis “beyond imagination.”

“Air strikes, blockades, and starvation continue, with tens of thousands killed and injured,” UNRWA said in a post on X.

MNA