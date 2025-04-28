  1. Iran
Apr 28, 2025, 8:46 AM

Over 1,200 injured in Iran's Bandar Abbas explosion

Over 1,200 injured in Iran's Bandar Abbas explosion

The number of people injured in the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion has climbed to 1,242, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s spokesperson.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

Iranian officials, emergency services, health departments, and crisis management teams are trying to ensure that victims and their families receive the necessary care and that potentially affected facilities are secured and rehabilitated.

Authorities have further reassured the public that an in-depth investigation is underway to establish the cause of the explosion and prevent its recurrence.

MP/6449214

News ID 231135

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News